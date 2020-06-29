Area first responders awarded equipment funding

The Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal and Gov. J.B. Pritzker have announced the recipients of the Small Equipment Grant Program. A total of $3.5 million was awarded to 154 fire departments/districts and EMS providers. The OSFM received 540 applications, requesting around $12 million in funding during this grant period.

"First responders put their lives on the line every single day to do the critical work of protecting Illinois' communities,” Pritzker said. “I am pleased to award $3.5 million in small equipment grants to 154 fire departments and EMS providers throughout the state that will enable the purchase of new firefighting and ambulance equipment. I am grateful for the work our first responders do, and how they work so diligently to maintain the safety of our families."

The Small Equipment Grant Program was established to provide grants of up to $26,000 for the purchase of small firefighting and ambulance equipment. This program is an innovative approach to a problem that has long caused difficulties for the fire departments and nonprofit ambulance services in Illinois, particularly those that have hardships in generating the revenue for small equipment. The purpose is to allow eligible applicants the opportunity to purchase small equipment they may otherwise not be able to purchase.

"Ensuring that first responders have the equipment they need to operate effectively and safely is a top priority of the OSFM,” Illinois State Fire Marshal Matt Perez said. “Most smaller departments and districts struggle financially to replace or upgrade aging equipment. The impending fiscal impacts resulting from the COVID-19 crisis make the OSFM's Small Equipment Grant Program even more critical to help ease that burden."

Most Illinois fire departments, fire protection districts, township fire departments, and stand-alone nonprofit ambulance service providers were eligible to apply. All fire departments, fire protection districts and township fire department applicants were required to have participated in the National Fire Incident Reporting System for a minimum of two years prior to applying.

Local grant recipients and awards include:

Macoupin County

Staunton Area Ambulance Service: $8,273

Medora Community Fire Protection District: $25,730

Madison County

Hartford Fire Department: $15,800

New Douglas Community Fire Protection District: $25,871

Prairie Fire Protection District: $22,500

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter