Area health centers awarded emergency funding

Delta Dental of Illinois Foundation, the nonprofit charitable arm of Delta Dental of Illinois, has awarded $1 million through its emergency grant program to 20 federally qualified health centers working to improve the oral and overall health of Illinois residents during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“These federally qualified health centers sorely need this funding to keep providing much-needed oral and overall health care to the community during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Lora Vitek, executive director of the Delta Dental of Illinois Foundation. “We are partnering with these centers as part of our mission to help our community get through this health crisis together.”

The following area facilities will receive $50,000 emergency grants:

SIHF Healthcare, Sauget

The emergency grant will help pay the salaries of healthcare workers who serve more than 106,000 urban and rural poor individuals in Southwestern Illinois. These workers provide care to at-risk individuals and ensure their access to care is uninterrupted during the pandemic.

SIHF serves Alton, Arthur, Belleville, Bethalto, Bunker Hill, Cahokia, Centreville, Charleston, Collinsville, East St. Louis, Effingham, Fairmont City, Granite City, Greenup, Mattoon, Millstadt, OFallon, Olney, Red Bud, Salem, Swansea and Vandalia.

Macoupin Community Health Centers Inc., Carlinville

Macoupin Community Health Centers will increase telehealth services for patients at its Maple Street and Morgan Street clinics and expand services to underserved patients in and around Macoupin County. The grant will also help provide behavioral, dental and medical mobile health services to 15 rural counties in the central part of the state.