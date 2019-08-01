Area kids have ability to train with American Ninja Warriors

Riverbend area kids will have the opportunity to train with nine competitors from NBC’s hit television show "American Ninja Warrior," including several ninjas competing on the current Season 11.

Ultimate Ninjas is hosting three sessions of Pro Camp II on Sept. 14 and 15 at its Chesterfield, Mo., gym at 140 Long Road, Suite 130. Participants will learn from some of the best ninjas in the world and train on the same obstacles on "American Ninja Warrior." The camp will include time for participants to get autographs, ask questions about the show and watch the ninjas take on the obstacles.

Confirmed American Ninja Warriors at Ultimate Ninjas St. Louis Pro Camp II are new St. Louis general manager Jamie Rahn (Captain NBC), Jesse “Flex” Labreck, Kirsti Pratt (The Machine), Michael Torres, Chris DiGangi, Mike Silenzi (The Stallion), Ethan Swanson (The Daredevil), Tiana Webberley and Justin Cranmer. Additional ninjas may be added to the lineup. Seven of the Pro Camp ninjas are competing on the current Season 11 of American Ninja Warrior: Jamie Rahn, Jesse Labreck, Michael Torres, Chris DiGangi, Mike Silenzi, Ethan Swanson and Tiana Webberley.

“Ultimate Ninjas coaches, managers and members are having a really exciting run on Season 11 of American Ninja Warrior,” said Jamie Rahn, new general manager of Ultimate Ninjas St. Louis. “So far on the show, eight of our ninjas made it through the City Qualifiers to compete in the City Finals! It will be so exciting for area kids to meet and train with the American Ninja Warrior heroes they’ve been watching on TV.”

The cost for each Ultimate Ninjas St. Louis Pro Camp is $95 if purchased by Aug. 15 or $105 if purchased later. Available sessions are Sept. 14 starting at 9 a.m. or 12:30 p.m. The Sept. 15 session starts at 12:30 p.m. Participation is open to youth 6 to 16 years old.

For more information and to register, visit https://ultimateninjas.com/stl-pro-camp-ii-2/. The Facebook event page is at https://www.facebook.com/events/347759009208446/