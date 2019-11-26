Area lawmakers criticize governor’s veto of tax credit for aircraft materials

Bristow and Crowe

Gov. JB Pritzker on Monday vetoed House Bill 3902, which would reinstate Illinois’ sales tax exemption for aircraft materials, prioritizing jobs in the aviation repair industry and allowing business to compete with 35 other states.

Since its expiration in 2014, the Illinois Department of Revenue audited several privately owned aviation repair companies and never required them to collect sales tax. The Illinois Aviation Trades Association believes the outstanding tax bill is roughly $50 million.

State Rep. Monica Bristow (D-Alton), the chief House sponsor of the bill, issued the following statement:

“I am disappointed the governor has decided to put downstate and Metro East jobs in jeopardy by vetoing House Bill 3902.

“Without this legislation, aviation-repair companies across Illinois risk losing business to other states, taking thousands of high-paying jobs with them. The governor’s claims about the bill do not reflect the reality that this legislation would protect the jobs of hard-working people in the Metro East and keep our state competitive in this field.

“I remain committed to fighting for these jobs and standing up for our local economy in Springfield regardless of the governor’s decision.”

State Sen. Rachelle Crowe (D-Glen Carbon), the chief Senate sponsor of the bill, also issued the following statement:

“While I understand the governor’s concern about the fiscal impact of this legislation, requiring these businesses to pay an estimated $50 million in taxes they didn’t know they needed to collect will put them out of business. This tax exemption is essential to keeping more than 3,400 good-paying, highly skilled jobs in Illinois. I intend to continue fighting for these jobs in the legislature.”

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter