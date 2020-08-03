Area legislators to host document shredding event

× Expand document shredding

To aid residents in their quarantine cleaning, state Sen. Rachelle Crowe (D-Glen Carbon) is hosting a shredding event Saturday morning in Granite City with state Reps. Monica Bristow (D-Alton) and Katie Stuart (D-Edwardsville).

“While residents have made an effort to stay home during the pandemic, we wanted to ensure they have access to safe disposal of documents with personal information,” Crowe said. “Organizers of the event will wear proper PPE and observe social distancing, and I thank officials at Granite City High School for coordinating a location.”

The free event is scheduled to take place from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 8, at Granite City High School, 3101 Madison Ave. in Granite City.

Residents are encouraged to bring unwanted bank statements, medical records, tax returns, bills, receipts and other documents with personal information to be safely discarded.

