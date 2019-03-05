Area parks in line for $1.37 million in PEP grants

Photo by Adam Hand
Alton is expected to get $138,655 for recreation projects, including work at Gordon Moore Park.
Madison County will award $1.37 million in funding for park and recreation projects throughout the county.
The Grants Committee will vote Monday on a resolution authorizing $1,371,495 in Park Enhancement Program grants. The Parks and Recreation Grant Commission approved the grants Friday and the County Board will take action March 20.
The grants range from $15,000 to $150,920 and include funds for projects such as a multi-use trail, memorial wall, playground equipment, senior center equipment, ADA-compliant pavilions, pickleball courts, and more. The funding will be combined with city, village, township and park district funds to finance the projects.
County Board Chairman Kurt Prenzler said the PEP program is successful thanks to taxpayers. He said the 1/10th of 1 percent sales tax was approved by voters in 2000 under the Illinois Metro-East Park and Recreation District Act and is administered by Madison County’s Community Development Department.
“Since its establishment, the funds have been used to improve parks and recreational facilities across the county,” Prenzler said.
In the program’s 19 years, area communities received more than $3 million. Municipalities and park and recreation districts can apply annually for a grant, which are instrumental in enabling communities to maintain and improve their respective parks and recreational facilities.
County Board member Jamie Goggin, chair of the Park and Recreation Grant Commission, said the grants help fund so many fun projects.
“Anyone can go to their local park and point to something that was built with a grant from this program,” Goggin said. “They actually get to see something tangible that their tax dollars were spent on.”
County Board member Tom McRae of Bethalto, a member of the commission, agreed. He said every community across the county benefits.
“These are all the things that enhance the quality of life for residents in Madison County,” he said. “They effectively use the funding for projects that benefit everyone.”
2019 PEP grant requests for Riverbend and Granite City areas
Alton Park & Recreation
Amount Requested: $138,655
Scope of Project:
Alton Park and Rec.
Recreation equipment
Gordon Moore Park
Repayment of pep loan
ADA and facility improvements
Killion Park
ADA sidewalk and restroom improvements
Riverview Park
Erosion abatement
Norside Park
ADA sidewalk and parking lot improvements
Village of Bethalto
Amount Requested: $47,900
Scope of Project:
Town & Country Swimming Pool in Central Park
Loan repayment
Bethalto Central Park
Phase II of multiuse trail that will be 10 ft. wide and 1,500 ft. long. This trail will connect the Bethalto Arboretum to Prairie St.
Benches, signage, information kiosk and decorative lighting
Chouteau Township
Amount Requested: $20,950
Scope of Project:
Chouteau Township Park
Memorial Wall
East Alton Park and Recreation
Amount Requested: $31,480
Scope of Project:
Keasler Recreation Complex
Loan repayment for Keasler Renovation
City of Edwardsville
Amount Requested: $133,155
Scope of Project:
Plummer Family Park
Install lighting for baseball field quad
Foster Township
Amount Requested: $19,995
Scope of Project:
Foster Township Park:
Repay loan for museum
Village of Godfrey
Amount Requested: $89,835
Scope of Project:
Glazebrook Park
LED light purchase and installation for field A
Granite City Park District:
Amount Requested: $150,950
Scope of Project:
Wilson Park
ADA Office Ramp
Ice skates
Bollard lighting for walk-way
Portable baseball mound, engineered soil and field leveling
6 new pickle ball courts replacing 2 tennis courts
Expression swings and frame
Walking trail renovation
Electronic marquee
Stern Park
New playground equipment
Village of Hartford
Amount Requested: $15,000
Scope of Project:
7th St. Park
Install additional lighting around the walking path
City of Madison
Amount Requested: $19,575
Scope of Project:
Cloverleaf Park (Nameoki Township)
Concrete parking lot
Wheel chair ramp from lot to pavilion
Basketball pole, backboard and goal
Misc.
Bushes, trees and shrubs around city parks
Nameoki Township
Amount Requested: $21,450
Scope of Project:
Community Park
New galvanized fencing around the park
More concrete at the basketball court
Village of Pontoon Beach
Amount Requested: $29,490
Scope of Project:
Lakeside Park
Loan repayment
Roxana Community Park District
Amount Requested: $15,000
Scope of Project:
Roxana Park
Nevco full color 3’x8’ LED message center
Village of South Roxana
Amount Requested: $15,000
Scope of Project:
Jurjaveich Park
Playground equipment for new park including swings and village green play structure
Venice Park District
Amount Requested: $15,000
Scope of Project:
Repayment for the loan once IDNR releases funds for OSLAD
Wood River Parks and Recreation
Amount Requested: $53,150
Scope of Project:
Repayment of outstanding PEP loan
Renovate Emerick Sports Complex by upgrading backstops and fencing on Jaycee field and Lions Field.
Wood River Township
Amount Requested: $33,195
Scope of Project:
Kutter Park
Construction costs with completion of walking/bike trail through Cottage Hills
America’s Central Port
Amount Requested: $15,000
Demolition of existing tennis ball court and basketball court and installation of new ADA-compliant playground