Area parks in line for $1.37 million in PEP grants

Madison County will award $1.37 million in funding for park and recreation projects throughout the county.

The Grants Committee will vote Monday on a resolution authorizing $1,371,495 in Park Enhancement Program grants. The Parks and Recreation Grant Commission approved the grants Friday and the County Board will take action March 20.

The grants range from $15,000 to $150,920 and include funds for projects such as a multi-use trail, memorial wall, playground equipment, senior center equipment, ADA-compliant pavilions, pickleball courts, and more. The funding will be combined with city, village, township and park district funds to finance the projects.

County Board Chairman Kurt Prenzler said the PEP program is successful thanks to taxpayers. He said the 1/10th of 1 percent sales tax was approved by voters in 2000 under the Illinois Metro-East Park and Recreation District Act and is administered by Madison County’s Community Development Department.

“Since its establishment, the funds have been used to improve parks and recreational facilities across the county,” Prenzler said.

In the program’s 19 years, area communities received more than $3 million. Municipalities and park and recreation districts can apply annually for a grant, which are instrumental in enabling communities to maintain and improve their respective parks and recreational facilities.

County Board member Jamie Goggin, chair of the Park and Recreation Grant Commission, said the grants help fund so many fun projects.

“Anyone can go to their local park and point to something that was built with a grant from this program,” Goggin said. “They actually get to see something tangible that their tax dollars were spent on.”

County Board member Tom McRae of Bethalto, a member of the commission, agreed. He said every community across the county benefits.

“These are all the things that enhance the quality of life for residents in Madison County,” he said. “They effectively use the funding for projects that benefit everyone.”

2019 PEP grant requests for Riverbend and Granite City areas

Alton Park & Recreation

Amount Requested: $138,655

Scope of Project:

Alton Park and Rec.

Recreation equipment

Gordon Moore Park

Repayment of pep loan

ADA and facility improvements

Killion Park

ADA sidewalk and restroom improvements

Riverview Park

Erosion abatement

Norside Park

ADA sidewalk and parking lot improvements

Village of Bethalto

Amount Requested: $47,900

Scope of Project:

Town & Country Swimming Pool in Central Park

Loan repayment

Bethalto Central Park

Phase II of multiuse trail that will be 10 ft. wide and 1,500 ft. long. This trail will connect the Bethalto Arboretum to Prairie St.

Benches, signage, information kiosk and decorative lighting

Chouteau Township

Amount Requested: $20,950

Scope of Project:

Chouteau Township Park

Memorial Wall

East Alton Park and Recreation

Amount Requested: $31,480

Scope of Project:

Keasler Recreation Complex

Loan repayment for Keasler Renovation

City of Edwardsville

Amount Requested: $133,155

Scope of Project:

Plummer Family Park

Install lighting for baseball field quad

Foster Township

Amount Requested: $19,995

Scope of Project:

Foster Township Park:

Repay loan for museum

Village of Godfrey

Amount Requested: $89,835

Scope of Project:

Glazebrook Park

LED light purchase and installation for field A

Granite City Park District:

Amount Requested: $150,950

Scope of Project:

Wilson Park

ADA Office Ramp

Ice skates

Bollard lighting for walk-way

Portable baseball mound, engineered soil and field leveling

6 new pickle ball courts replacing 2 tennis courts

Expression swings and frame

Walking trail renovation

Electronic marquee

Stern Park

New playground equipment

Village of Hartford

Amount Requested: $15,000

Scope of Project:

7th St. Park

Install additional lighting around the walking path

City of Madison

Amount Requested: $19,575

Scope of Project:

Cloverleaf Park (Nameoki Township)

Concrete parking lot

Wheel chair ramp from lot to pavilion

Basketball pole, backboard and goal

Misc.

Bushes, trees and shrubs around city parks

Nameoki Township

Amount Requested: $21,450

Scope of Project:

Community Park

New galvanized fencing around the park

More concrete at the basketball court

Village of Pontoon Beach

Amount Requested: $29,490

Scope of Project:

Lakeside Park

Loan repayment

Roxana Community Park District

Amount Requested: $15,000

Scope of Project:

Roxana Park

Nevco full color 3’x8’ LED message center

Village of South Roxana

Amount Requested: $15,000

Scope of Project:

Jurjaveich Park

Playground equipment for new park including swings and village green play structure

Venice Park District

Amount Requested: $15,000

Scope of Project:

Repayment for the loan once IDNR releases funds for OSLAD

Wood River Parks and Recreation

Amount Requested: $53,150

Scope of Project:

Repayment of outstanding PEP loan

Renovate Emerick Sports Complex by upgrading backstops and fencing on Jaycee field and Lions Field.

Wood River Township

Amount Requested: $33,195

Scope of Project:

Kutter Park

Construction costs with completion of walking/bike trail through Cottage Hills

America’s Central Port

Amount Requested: $15,000

Demolition of existing tennis ball court and basketball court and installation of new ADA-compliant playground

