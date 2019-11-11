Area residents recognized at Flag Award Ceremony

The Gen. George Rogers Clark Chapter held its 23rd annual Flag Award Ceremony on Nov. 7 at the Madison County Courthouse in Edwardsville as part of the chapter’s efforts to promote patriotism and love of country.

This year’s recipients were Gary and Linda Henson, Pin Oak Township; Robert and Dianne Parker, Collinsville Township; Gary and Pat Criley, Edwardsville Township; Jack and Deborah Baker, Jarvis Township; Lucille Rakers, St. Jacob Township; and Larry and Patricia Goodwin, Saline Township. Also recognized but not present were Monty Newberry, Chouteau Township; Stephanie Sendabaugh, Granite City Township; Bill Sullivan, Helvetia Township; Don and Louise Pendegrass, Marine Township; Carl and Sara Stratton, Nameoki Township; and Ora Leonard, Venice Township.

The chapter gave special thanks to members of the Madison County court who attended the ceremony, lending importance to the event.

The chapter has been active in the area since its organization in February 1986. Activities include sponsorship of a Little League team, honoring heroic deeds of first responders and brave citizens, recognizing JROTC (Reserve Officers’ Training Corps) and ROTC cadets, recognizing outstanding American history teachers and Outstanding Citizens from high schools, participating in Wreaths Across America, honoring Eagle Scouts, and identifying and marking Revolutionary War patriot graves.

For more information, call Jim DeGroff at (618) 667-8660.

