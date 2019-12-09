Area students named Illinois State Scholars

× Expand CherriesJD Getty Images/iStockphoto school

The Illinois Student Assistance Commission announced the 2020-21 Illinois State Scholars: outstanding high school seniors recognized for their superior academic achievement. Illinois State Scholars, who rank in approximately the top 10 percent of graduates from Illinois high schools, are selected annually based on their ACT and SAT exams and sixth-semester class rank. In this 61st year of the program, ISAC is celebrating State Scholars with two videos that highlight exceptional Illinois students.

A list of Illinois State Scholars from Madison County is available here.

Each Illinois State Scholar receives a congratulatory letter from ISAC, a certificate of achievement and statewide recognition in traditional and social media outlets. Honorees can download an official Illinois State Scholar badge that can be displayed on their online profiles and social media platforms and shared with high school counselors, prospective colleges, employers, family members and others.

ISAC encourages all students, including State Scholars, to complete their 2020-21 Free Application for Federal Student Aid as soon as possible. The form is used to determine a student’s eligibility for federal and most state and institutional financial aid available for postsecondary education, including two- or four-year degree programs, certificates, and vocational education.

Students and families can get assistance by attending a free workshop or presentation by ISAC or one of its partners, or by contacting their local ISACorps member, one of a group of recent college graduates trained to serve as mentors to assist students and families with college access and financial aid. Students can also visit the ISAC Student Portal, studentportal.isac.org, for college planning, financial aid and financial literacy information and free tools, and can get answers to their college-going and financial aid questions sent directly to their phones by signing up for ISAC College Q&A, isac.org/collegeqa, ISAC’s free text messaging service. ISAC also offers assistance through the agency’s call center, (800) 899-4722 (ISAC), and its Online Chat service.

