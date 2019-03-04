Lewis and Clark arena to be renovated

× Expand Lewis and Clark Community College’s George C. Terry River Bend Arena will undergo a renovation project this spring and summer. Work is scheduled to begin April 1.

L&C’s George C. Terry River Bend Arena will undergo a renovation project this spring and summer, including a new roof, HVAC upgrades, gutter replacement, electrical improvements, waterproofing, a new gym floor, and other interior improvements.

Crews are moving faculty and staff out of the arena portion beginning March 11; April 1 is the construction start date.

“Most of the classrooms will also move after the spring semester ends in May, with the intention of being back up and running for fall sports and classes in August,” Vice President of Administration Lori Artis said.

The Paul B. Hanks Dental Clinic will remain open for the duration. The entire renovation project will be completed by December.

The majority of the displaced athletics staff will be located in Wade Hall during the project, and their contact information, phones and emails, will remain unchanged.

Stay tuned to L&C’s social media channels to see progress photos throughout the transformation.

