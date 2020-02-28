Army veteran walking to raise awareness for PTSD visits Madison County

× Expand Army veteran Steve Meyer (center) stops on Tuesday to visit with Madison County Board Chairman Kurt Prenzler (left) and Veterans Assistance Commission Superintendent Brad Lavite to talk about his walk to raise awareness for post-traumatic stress disorder.

U.S. Army veteran Steve Meyer trekked through Madison County on his walk across the country, bringing awareness to post-traumatic stress disorder.

Meyer stopped by the Madison County’s Veterans Assistance Commission, where he met with its superintendent, Brad Lavite, as well as visited with County Board Chairman Kurt Prenzler, county administrators, County Board members Ray Wesley of Godfrey and Don Moore of Troy, and Treasurer Chris Slusser.

“We were excited to be able to meet with Steve and share with him the exciting things getting ready to take place in Madison County with PTSD and the Veteran’s Crisis Program,” Lavite said.

Prenzler agreed.

“It’s remarkable what Mr. Meyer is doing to bring attention to the disorder and get people to talk about it,” Prenzler said.

One of Prenzler’s first acts as chairman after being elected in 2016 was to allow Lavite back in the building after being banned following a PTSD breakdown.

“We need to stop stigmatizing PTSD,” Prenzler said.

Meyer, of Lee’s Summit, Mo., started his journey on Feb. 15 from the World War I Memorial in Kansas City. He will walk more than 6,000 miles during a nine-month period, crossing 20 states.

Meyer, a California native, joined the California Army National Guard in 1994 at age 18. Two years later, he enlisted in active duty.

During his service, he deployed on seven tours — Bosnia, 1996-97; Turkey, 2003; Qatar, 2005; Iraq, 2005; and again from 2006-07, Egypt, 2011-12; and Afghanistan in 2013.

In 2016, he retired as a sergeant first class after serving 22 years. It was following his deployment in 2007 that he began to struggle with PTSD. He said during that time if you sought treatment for mental illness, your job and livelihood were in jeopardy.

“Before 2008, no one discussed PTSD,” he said.

In 2015, at the urging of his girlfriend, Vicki, he sought treatment.

Meyer decided he wanted help others who might be struggling like he had. He said he hopes his walk will raise awareness.

“It leads by example and starts the conversation that gives people a reference point,” he said. “And that is where I believe things start moving and change happens.”

Meyers said he is walking to raise awareness about PTSD because he is, essentially, a walking billboard.

Lavite said Meyer is the second Army veteran to walk through Madison County during the past year to raise awareness about PTSD. In October, retired Army Staff Sgt. Van Booth stopped in Madison County as he trekked across the country to bring awareness to veteran suicide and PTSD.

For more information about Meyer, visit the PTSD-Walk Facebook page or ptsd-walk.com.

