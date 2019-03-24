Artfully Local seeks artists for studio tour

× Expand image provided by Eric Stauffer

Artfully Local Studio Tour is still accepting applicants for its upcoming shows.

This will be the third annual show for Artfully Local Studio Tour and applicants are being accepted until March 31, with a few spots still open at Jacoby Arts Center, 627 E. Broadway (applications for that location are $65).

There are more spots left for $50 at other venues, including Dark Horse Studios, 629 Langdon St. in Alton; Carriage House Studios, 414 Henry St. in Alton; Jeannie Cousley’s studio on Broadway; and Von Dell Gallery, 102 E. Ferguson Ave. in Wood River.

A preview show will be 6-8 p.m. May 3 at Jacoby Arts Center. The tour dates are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 4, and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, May 5. The show will display the art throughout May.

Maps will list artists and where to find them on preview night and at each location on May 4-5.

Featured artists include Vince Fleming, Jeff Vaughn, Jeannie Cousley, Barry Clayton, Connie Clayton, Gene Ursprung, George Carter, Scott Sclapkohl, Alora Bradley, David Bradley, Bob Sancamper, Deborah Shultis, Carmen Elfgen, Ruth Dooley, Eric and Crystal, Bridget Teaters, and Sarah Neal.

The artwork includes painting, photography, mixed media, pottery, silversmithing, wire and wood, fused glass jewelry and landscape photography.

“It’s a great opportunity for the community to come together and for people to meet the artists,” Eric Stauffer of Dark Horse Art Works said.

For more information and to sign up, check out the Facebook page, call Barry Clayton at (618) 980-3760 or email artfullylocal@gmail.com.

