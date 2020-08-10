Asphalt project to affect stretch of Illinois 111

The Illinois Department of Transportation announces Illinois 111 between Edwardsville Road and Wesley Drive will be intermittently restricted beginning today (Monday), weather permitting.

This work is necessary to construct a new asphalt surface and is expected to be completed by mid-September 2020.

Motorists should allow extra time when traveling through this area. Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey construction signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.

Updates on the impacts to traffic are available at http://stl-traffic.org.

