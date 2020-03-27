Athletic field renovations underway at Gordon Moore Park

× Expand Photo by Melissa Meske Representatives from the city of Alton, Phillips 66 and other community members were on hand for a groundbreaking ceremony at Gordon F. Moore Community Park in Alton on April 27, 2017. The ceremony kicked off the installation of an all-inclusive playground along with other new developments and renovations. Michael Haynes, Alton’s park and recreation director, welcomed everyone including guest speakers Melissa Erker of Phillips 66, Mayor Brant Walker, IMPACT director Cathy Contarino and Liberty Bank’s Dale Blachford.

Gordon Moore Park is in phase one of athletic field renovations consisting of two new turf surfaces to be installed on fields three and four.

Field three is a soccer and football multi-use field to support local youth programs. Field four is a tournament-size soccer field for Illinois High School Association-sanctioned play.

“This is part of the overall park restoration project in which public works and parks partnered with the Gordon Moore Park Restoration Committee to raise funds for a new concession and all-inclusive playground area,” Public Works Director Robert Barnhart said.

The work is intended to occur simultaneously with a $900,000 grant for widening and improving the park entrance. The fields should be completed in time for the fall sports season, weather permitting.

“The artificial turf enables us to save on field maintenance expenses and many man hours that would be spent treating, mowing, and painting fields,” Director of Park and Recreation Michael Haynes said. “Field playability will no longer be a concern for high-level soccer and football and our recreation programs and tournaments will experience less cancellations.”

“Sports marketing is becoming an even more important niche of our tourism economy here in the Alton region,” said Brett Stawar, president of the Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau. “Gordon Moore Park is ready for its next chapter in helping deliver a touchdown for our economy and community.”

The cost savings related to turf field vs. natural grass will be approximately $55,000 per year and will save numerous hours in labor. The cost savings can be reallocated for additional construction and upgrades at other city parks.

“This is an exciting addition to the enhancement of one of the area’s premier sports parks and will make the park much more appealing to tournament organizers as well as bring more people into our region,” Mayor Brant Walker said. “It’s also great that our children do not have to travel to other communities to have the opportunity to play on state-of-the-art playing surfaces.”

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter