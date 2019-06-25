Attorney general announces new crackdown on illegal robocalls

Attorney General Kwame Raoul, in cooperation with the Federal Trade Commission, on Tuesday announced a major crackdown on illegal robocalls. The sweep includes 94 actions targeting operations around the country that are responsible for more than 1 billion calls pitching a variety of products and services, including credit card interest rate reduction services, money-making opportunities, and medical alert systems.

Operation Call it Quits is joint national crackdown that part of an ongoing nationwide effort to help stem the tide of universally loathed pre-recorded telemarketing calls. Operation Call it Quits also provides new information to help educate consumers about illegal robocalls. In addition, Raoul, along with other state attorneys general and the FTC, continue to promote the development of technology-based solutions to block robocalls and combat caller ID spoofing.

“I am committed to protecting the rights of Illinois consumers, and that includes defending against illegal robocalls,” Raoul said. “Robocalls cost consumers time and money, and violate their privacy. I am proud to be part of this joint effort to take further action to stop this illegal and intrusive practice.”

“We’re all fed up with the tens of billions of illegal robocalls we get every year,” said Andrew Smith, director of the FTC’s Bureau of Consumer Protection. “Today’s joint effort shows that combatting this scourge remains a top priority for law enforcement agencies around the nation.”

As part of today’s crackdown, the Attorney General’s office filed a lawsuit against Glamour Services LLC, Awe Struck Inc. and Matthew Glamkowski, the manager of Glamour Services and president of Awe Struck. Raoul’s office alleged that since 2007, Glamour Services and Awe Struck have used robocalling and telemarketing to solicit home cleaning services. Many consumers who filed complaints with Raoul’s office had received repeated, unsolicited calls despite having their phone numbers registered with the National Do Not Call Registry. According to Raoul’s office, consumers who asked to be removed from the calling list were ignored, and the calls continued.

Joining Raoul in announcing enforcement actions today are the attorneys general of Alabama, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Michigan, Missouri, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Virginia. The consumer protection divisions within the offices of the California district attorneys for Los Angeles, San Diego, Riverside, and Santa Clara counties; the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services; and the Los Angeles City Attorney also participated in the sweep. In addition, five criminal cases are being handled by the U.S. Attorneys’ Offices for the Northern District of Georgia, the Middle District of Florida, and the Southern District of Texas, with support from the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration.

Consumers who wish to file a complaint against a company responsible for robocalls can do so on the attorney general’s website or by calling the Consumer Fraud Hotline at (800) 243-0618. Information about how consumers can add their number to the Do Not Call registry is also available on the Attorney General’s website.

