Attorney general releases Safe Shopping Guide

Attorney General Kwame Raoul released his inaugural Safe Shopping Guide highlighting hazardous toys, children’s products and household items that have been recalled during the past year to help Illinois families ensure a safe holiday shopping season.

The 2019 Safe Shopping Guide includes detailed descriptions and photographs of children’s products recalled in the last year — from children’s toys and clothes that pose choking hazards to children’s furniture that poses entrapment or falling risks. Since January, there have been 30 recalls of products by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission that are focused on protecting children. This easy-to-use resource can help families avoid purchasing recalled products on the secondhand market and identify items that may already be in their homes.

“The Safe Shopping Guide is a tool that all gift-givers should consult this holiday season before shopping for the children on their lists,” Raoul said. “I encourage parents, grandparents, guardians and anyone shopping for a child to review the guide to ensure that they are not giving potentially hazardous gifts to the child in your life.”

This year, some of the products parents should watch out for include bath toys, toy vehicles and trains, and toddler boots with pieces that can cause choking hazards; bathrobes, sleepwear, and children’s plates that can be flammable; and bunk beds, bikes, and infant bouncers which can present fall hazards.

Consumers can view and download the 2019 Safe Shopping Guide at the Attorney General’s website. For more information about product recalls, contact the Attorney General’s Recall Hotline at (888) 414-7678. Parents and caregivers can also receive recall alerts directly by signing up at recalls.gov.

