Attorney general warns parents about infant sleeper

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul on Tuesday urged parents and caregivers to immediately stop using the Kids II Rocking Sleeper. The Consumer Product Safety Commission has recalled the product after several infant deaths were reported.

According to the commission, since the Kids II Rocking Sleepers were introduced in 2012, five infants have died in the sleepers.

“It is important to remember that products intended for use by infants and children can still be hazardous,” Raoul said. “I urge parents and caregivers to check with the Consumer Product Safety Commission for a full list of recalled models, and to stop using the Kids II sleeper immediately.”

Kids II is offering a refund or product voucher for recalled sleepers, depending on when the item was purchased. Additional information is available on the CPSC website. Sleepers were sold under various model names and styles, so recalled sleepers might look quite different than the pictures on the recall notice and consumers should check the comprehensive lists carefully.

Attorney General Raoul recommends that when purchasing and utilizing infant products, parents and caregivers:

Follow the safety instructions included with the product.

Report any product malfunctions or injuries to the CPSC so that it can determine whether the product is defective.

Sign up for CPSC recall notices to help avoid purchasing known dangerous products.

Utilize tools such as Kids in Danger’s online tips when purchasing infant products secondhand, in order to learn whether it has been recalled at any point.

Avoid purchasing any recalled item.

Raoul also urged parents and caregivers to follow safe sleep advice and other safety education tips available online through the CPSC and Kids in Danger.

