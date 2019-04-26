Attorney general warns parents not to use recalled Fisher-Price product

Attorney General Kwame Raoul on Friday urged parents and caregivers to immediately stop using the Fisher-Price Rock ‘n Play sleeper. The Consumer Product Safety Commission has recalled the product after numerous infant deaths were reported.

According to the CPSC, since the Rock ‘n Play was introduced in 2009, more than 30 infant deaths have occurred — some when children rolled over while unrestrained.

“No parent should experience the unimaginable tragedy of losing a child,” Raoul said. “I urge parents and caregivers to stop using the Rock ‘n Play sleeper immediately and check with the Consumer Product Safety Commission to ensure they are not inadvertently using other recalled children’s products.”

Fisher-Price is offering a refund or product voucher for returned Rock ‘n Play sleepers, depending on when the item was purchased. Additional information is available on the CPSC website.

Attorney General Raoul recommends that when purchasing and utilizing infant products, parents and caregivers:

Follow the safety instructions included with the product.

Report any product malfunctions or injuries to the CPSC so that it can determine whether the product is defective.

Sign up for CPSC recall notices to help avoid purchasing known dangerous products.

Utilize tools such as Kids in Danger’s online tips when purchasing infant products secondhand, to learn whether it has been recalled at any point.

Avoid purchasing any recalled item.

Raoul also urged parents and caregivers to follow safe sleep advice and other safety education tips available online through the CPSC and Kids in Danger.

