Attorney Leonard Berg recognized for pro bono work

Berg

Sivia Law announced attorney Leonard Berg was awarded the Pro Bono Service Award by the Third Judicial Circuit Pro Bono Committee. The award is meant to recognize exemplary pro bono and public service work of Illinois attorneys.

“Leonard provides guidance that combines elements of the law and social services,” the committee stated. “He focuses on assisting the elderly, people with disabilities and their families.”

The committee, composed of lawyers and judges, strives to enhance equal access to justice by encouraging and promoting pro bono work. The event to honor these attorneys was at the Leclaire Room at Lewis and Clark Community College in Edwardsville. Attendees included Supreme Court Justice Lloyd A. Karmeier; David Wetter, president of the Madison County Bar Association; Circuit Judge Barbara L. Crowder, chair of the Third Judicial Pro Bono Committee; and Third Judicial Circuit Chief Judge David A. Hylla.

“Leonard regularly takes cases on a pro bono basis through Land of Lincoln Legal Assistance Foundation and Catholic Charities,” the committee added. “He generously shares his expertise and covers issues such as estate planning, adult guardianships and securing benefits by consulting with Land of Lincoln and presenting at continuing legal education classes. Through his work, he ensures more clients in need receive access to legal assistance.”

In 2018, Berg joined Sivia Law to continue his work helping senior citizens, individuals with disabilities and their families. At Sivia, he joins attorney Ashley S. Day, who has focused her practice on guardianship, special needs planning and elder law.

“Ashley and Leonard share the same passion for helping families, specifically families with disabilities and special needs,” Sivia Law owner Todd Sivia said. “They have a personal connection to this type of law. Their combined expertise in this area is such a benefit to families who need this planning.”

For more information about Sivia Law, visit the website.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter