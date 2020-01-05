Attorney Randy Gori killed

The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis is investigating the death of the founder of an Edwardsville law firm.

At approximately 8:56 p.m. Saturday, the Madison County Illinois Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call to the 4500 block of Mooney Creek Road in rural Edwardsville. Upon arrival, they discovered the body of a deceased man who was subsequently pronounced dead at the scene.

The man was identified as Randy L. Gori, 47, who resides at the address. A vehicle described as a black 2020 Rolls Royce SUV Cullinan was taken from the residence. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office subsequently activated the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis. More than 25 investigators from different agencies are participating in the investigation and are investigating numerous leads.

Police are seeking the public’s help locating the above mentioned vehicle or any additional information. The public is encouraged to contact the Major Case Squad with any additional information at (618) 296-5544.

Gori’s Facebook page had numerous tributes to him from friends and colleagues on Sunday morning.

According to The Gori Law Firm’s website, Gori graduated from St. Louis University School of Law in 1998. Formed in 2008 by Gori and Barry Julian, the firm has grown to include more than 200 employees with several offices in Edwardsville and six other cities across the nation. The firm’s primary practice areas are asbestos litigation, personal injury, commercial litigation, medical malpractice, pharmaceutical litigation and real estate law.