Aubrey Robinson named Oiler of the Month

Robinson

Midwest Members Credit Union sponsors the Oiler of the Month program at East Alton-Wood River High School.

A senior student is selected each month by members of EA-WR faculty. Each student is awarded a certificate and a Subway gift card. The seniors selected each month will have the opportunity to compete for a $1,000 Oiler of the Year scholarship at the end of the school year.

December’s winner is Aubrey Robinson. She is involved with basketball, volleyball, soccer, Student Council (one year), and Big Sisters.

She is apart of the Renaissance program for maintaining outstanding grades and attendance. She also is in the National Honor Society as well as the Daughters of the American Revolution. Aubrey is tied for first in her class.

