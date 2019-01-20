Anna Massalone Houck

A local artist had the privilege of being a first-time exhibitor at Jacoby Arts Center this summer. But more dear to her is using her art to raise awareness about mental illness — its impact on those hurting from it and those watching them suffer.

Sam Massalone was diagnosed with schizophrenia as a young man. On Nov. 26, 2015, when he was 26, he lost his battle against mental illness. Anna Massalone Houck was just 18. A year later, Houck started a nonprofit in his name. She worked closely with Dr. Nasar Nasrallah to set up auxilium INK. Latin for “to help,” it raises funds for Saint Louis University’s research and education team.

“The doctors were amazing. They went above and beyond to help us,” Houck says. “Sam had always shown such a deep interest in my art; what better day to launch the nonprofit (than the anniversary of his death).”

Houck designed a t-shirt to launch auxilium INK. “Imbalance” shows a profile of Massalone’s head filled with gears, mechanical works and staircases that go nowhere.

“I saw his struggle, saw him in his childhood and later how he struggled with mental illness,” she says. “He was constantly trying to put his thoughts together and wanted to come up with an explanation and reason why this was happening.”

A self-taught artist, Houck, 21, has been creating art since she was a child.

“Dad said when we ran out of paper and pens, I’d arrange pennies on the floor in sculptures,” Houck says. Today, her favored media are acrylics, ink and watercolor.

August was a month of change and opportunity for Houck. She married Isaiah Houck and had her first professional exhibit at Jacoby Arts Center. A family friend, John Walters, brought the idea of a First Time Exhibition to the Jacoby’s Exhibition Committee. She responded to a call for artists and filled out an application. Houck had to write an artist statement and decide which pieces to exhibit that would best reflect her style.

Her statement notes her pieces often feature earthy tones such as yellows, greens and blues with a modern abstract design showing an interest in nature or inspired by life experiences.

She sold the majority of her exhibition pieces, mostly marbled art.

“I like the way I can work with (marbling) and the changes the picture makes as I work with it,” she says.

Different colors of paint are layered in a cup and oil is added to create bubbles. The paint is poured onto a canvas, which is turned and twisted to create the marbled effect.

As with any creative work, it’s tempting to keep tweaking, editing, and adjusting.

“An artist cannot be satisfied with a piece, but eventually you have to stop,” Houck says.

