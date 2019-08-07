Awareness campaign emphasizes reporting suspicious activity

The Illinois Emergency Management Agency has launched a new campaign to raise awareness of the importance of reporting suspicious activity to state and local law enforcement.

In just over a week, four mass shootings have taken the lives of 36 innocent people and injured more than 60-bystanders. Communities in Illinois also suffer from gun violence daily.

“Whether you are on your way to work, walking in the park or out in your community, we all play a role in keeping our communities safe. This new video is an important piece of the Ready Illinois preparedness campaign,” said IEMA Acting Director Alicia Tate-Nadeau. “We hope this public service announcement serves as a reminder to the public to remain vigilant, speak out if they notice something out of the ordinary and report suspicious activities in order to protect our cities and towns from unscrupulous acts of violence and terror. Some activities could be innocent, but it is up to law enforcement to determine whether the behavior requires an investigation.”

See Something, Say Something is a national campaign that raises public awareness of the indicators of terrorism and terrorism-related crime, as well as the importance of reporting suspicious activity to state and local law enforcement. Homeland security begins at home, and there is no one better equipped to be the eyes and ears of law enforcement than those who live in America’s communities.

In the video, the viewer follows residents in Small Town USA as they walk to a nearby movie theater. Each couple passes examples of suspicious behavior that should be (and are) reported to local law enforcement. The video demonstrates that suspicious activities can happen anywhere and any time.

The new spots are airing as part of the Ready Illinois broadcast preparedness campaign, aired in cooperation with the Illinois Broadcasters Association Public Education Partnership program. The spots, funded by the Illinois Terrorism Task Force, will air on more than more than 30 Illinois TV stations. In the weeks to come, IEMA will add additional radio spots that will air on 200 radio stations.

“Illinois broadcasters understand the important role they play in educating their many viewers and listeners by airing Illinois Emergency Management Agency campaigns,” IBA President and CEO Dennis Lyle said. “This latest See Something, Say Something campaign is no exception, and is yet another example of the great working relationship and partnership our association has enjoyed with IEMA these past many years.”

IEMA’s partnership with the IBA’s PEP program have included radio campaigns recorded by actress Marion Ross of TV’s “Happy Days” fame; TV and radio personality Steve Harvey; White Sox announcer Jason Benetti; the late Larry Lujack and now retired radio sidekick Tommy Edwards (reprising their roles as “Uncle Lar’ and Li’l Tommy” from the WLS ‘Animal Stories’ vignettes); Alan Kalter, formerly of “The Late Show with David Letterman;” and TV spots written and/or produced by Illinois high school and college students.

View the public service announcement here.

All of the preparedness radio and TV ads can be found on the multimedia section of the Ready Illinois website.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter