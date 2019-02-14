Back in rhythm

× Expand photo by Theo Tate The Granite City High dance team poses before performing at the boys basketball game against DeSmet on Feb. 6.

When she was hired as head coach of the Granite City High dance team for the 2018-19 school year, Melissa Kimble gave her dancers an assignment — writing letters.

“I think they were a little shocked,” the former National Football League cheerleader said. “They wrote thank-you letters to any staff member at the high school, whether it would be a teacher, cook or custodian that inspired them. It was really special.”

Junior captain Avarey Cope-Bettorf said she enjoyed the project.

“Melissa tells us that we should appreciate everyone and respect that when someone does something for us, we should give them something in return,” she said. “Teachers do so much for us, and I feel like students just let that go unnoticed.”

Kimble has coached the GCHS dance team to a successful season. The Warriors placed first in a competition at Belleville East on Dec. 15 and came within a place of qualifying for the Illinois Drill Team Association state competition. They finished second to Quincy in regional competition on Feb. 3 at Highland.

“She’s so sweet and so respectful of everybody,” Cope-Bettorf said. “She treats us with the most respect than I think any teacher or coach has ever treated us with. She’s always honest with us and she tells us everything.”

Kimble worked as a cheerleader for two NFL teams, both in St. Louis. She was a member of the St. Louis (now Arizona) Cardinals cheerleaders in the 1980s. She also was a captain with the St. Louis (now Los Angeles) Rams cheerleaders for eight seasons.

Kimble said she stressed her GCHS dancers to become good citizens, like she did when she worked with the Rams.

“I expect them to be prepared, accountable and conduct themselves with dignity and class and to represent themselves at all times with respect,” the GCHS coach said. “Gaining the respect with the community is what we did. That was our No. 1 goal as Rams cheerleaders. The girls are working very hard here to not only improve upon their dancing, but improve upon their role at Granite City High School.”

Cope-Bettorf, seniors Barrett Glass, Akima Nix and Daisy Tieman and junior Samantha Kepinski share captain duties on a team that has 17 members.

“We’re just a multi-talented group of young ladies that all enjoy the same love of dance and enjoy being together and working hard,” Kimble said.

Glass has been a member of the dance team since her freshman year.

“I’ve been doing dance since I was 3 years old at different studios,” the senior said. “When I went to the high school, that was one thing I was sure that I liked and I thought I should integrate myself into the high school more, so I thought it would be a good place to start.”

Kimble is assisted by volunteer coaches Christy Taylor and Vanessa Mineman, both employees of the Granite City School District.

“After we’ve taken so many steps forward, I was afraid that I wasn’t willing to let them take a few steps back,” Kimble said. “So my girlfriends (Christy and Vanessa) and I decided that we would take the team together. So three adults looking out for their best interest are always better than one.”

GCHS Dance roster

Jacy Connolly, Avarey Cope-Bettorf, Julia Fuhrman, Alyeria Fultz, Barrett Glass, Gabby Graham, Stephanie Guidino, Jillian Jeness, Samantha Kepinski, Margaret London Kimble, Morgan Lofink, Destiny Morris-Davis, Arianna Newell, Akima Nix, Jennifer Ortiz, Chanel Sanchez, Daisy Tieman

Dance notes

Head coach Melissa Kimble worked in Super Bowl 34 in Atlanta while she was a St. Louis Rams cheerleader in the 1999 season; visited Super Bowl 52 on Feb. 3 in Atlanta to assist the Los Angeles Rams cheerleading team

Jillian Jeness, Julia Fuhrman, Stephanie Guidino and Arianna Newell are members of the color guard of the Marching Warriors, who earned grand champion honors in October.

Margaret London Kimble, the coach’s daughter, is an actress, playing in two pictures — “Exorcist House of Evil” and “Welcome To Inspiration” — and working in several productions at Granite City High School. She plans to join the Marching Warriors as a vocalist and percussionist in the fall.

× Expand photo by Theo Tate First-year Granite City dance coach Melissa Kimble talks to her dancers on Feb. 6.

× Expand photo by Theo Tate London Kimble performs with the Granite City High dance team during halftime of the boys basketball game against DeSmet on Feb. 6.