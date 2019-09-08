Back to school ... finally

× Expand Coolidge Junior High Principal Patrick Curry talks to a student Aug. 26.

Frohardt Elementary students Kylie Edwards and Isleny Galeana enter the building Aug. 26 on the first day of school.

At 6:15 a.m. Sept. 6, Brooke Batson was standing on Granite City High School’s parking lot, enjoying the sunrise.

“Look at that sun,” the GCHS senior said.

Batson was among numerous seniors wearing yellow t-shirts as part of Senior Sunrise, a yearly event where seniors gather at the parking lot from the early morning hours to the ring of the first bell. She said she had been looking forward to it since 11 a.m. the previous day.

“We’re here having a blast with the class of 2020, and I wouldn’t have it any other way,” Batson said.

Batson is also happy the high school finally started classes after a long delay. Classes were originally scheduled to start Aug. 15, but were pushed back to Sept. 6 because of the remnants of a flood that hit Granite City on Aug. 12. A total of 14 days were called off.

“I’ve been excited to start this senior year, but then again I also loved to get those extra days off and enjoying some more time with friends I may never see again after high school,” Batson said.

GCHS was the district’s final school to start classes. All of the elementary schools, Grigsby Intermediate School and Coolidge Junior High began Aug. 26.

“It is nice to have all buildings open,” Superintendent Jim Greenwald said. “Now we’re focusing on educating the students moving full speed ahead.”

Coolidge Principal Patrick Curry said he was pleased to see his school resume after a seven-day layoff.

“It’s kind of a long wait,” he said. “Hopefully, the people in the community are doing better and things are getting back to normal for everybody. I think the best way to get back to normal is to get back to school.”

More than nine inches of rain hit Granite City on Aug. 12, causing flood damage to many businesses and buildings, including the high school. School officials decided to cancel the first day of class for all eight schools.

“You have to accept challenges,” said Greenwald, who’s in his seventh year as superintendent. “When you’re in my position, these are type of things you have to tackle.”

Greenwald said the delay for the high school took longer because of air quality issues from a ceiling collapse in one of the classrooms. Air quality testing passed on Sept. 4, allowing GCHS to start its classes two days later.

“We had engineers and construction companies coming in and examining things,” Greenwald said. “They made the decision that 28 classrooms in the upper portion of the building needed some work. So as a result of that, some scientific air testing needed to take place.”

Senior Reide Wilson said he was looking forward to going back to school despite the long delay.

“At first, everyone was dreading school starting,” he said. “But after all of the pushbacks, it kind of made everyone realize how much they enjoyed school and being around with all of these people. These are people I’ve grown up with my whole life.”

The seniors arrived at the parking lot for Senior Sunrise at 5:30 a.m. Wilson said most of them had stayed up all night for the event.

“It’s a tradition that’s going to go on for hopefully a long time,” he said.

Important dates

Sept. 13: Welcome Back Rally at GCHS

Dec. 20: Last day of student attendance before winter break

Jan. 6: Students return from winter break

April 10-13: Spring break

May 22: Last day of student attendance and high school graduation

