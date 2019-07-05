Back to the mat basics

× Expand photo courtesy of Dynamo Pro Wrestling Dynamo Pro Wrestling D-1 champion “The King of Chaos” Ricky Cruz defends his championship against the challenge of Camaro Jackson.

Dynamo Pro Wrestling offers wrestling fans a journey into the past.

The promotion aims for the feel of an old-fashioned regional professional wrestling promotion, the type that existed before the national expansion of World Wrestling Entertainment.

The company has booked Metro East cards at Sports Academy in Glen Carbon, Mineral Springs Mall in Alton, and the Loading Dock in Grafton. It also books shows in Missouri and Kansas.

“Our primary area is the St. Louis area,” Dynamo Media Relations Director Luke Roberts said. “However, we’ve grown to towns outside the area.”

Most independent wrestling companies have a high turnover rate because they’re less highly capitalized than larger companies like WWE, Ring of Honor, and Major League Wrestling. But Dynamo Pro Wrestling, which started in 2007, has proven it’s in the game for the long haul.

“Dynamo Pro Wrestling provides wrestling fans from age 8 to 80 with a family-friendly professional wrestling atmosphere,” Roberts said. “In this day and age, professional wrestling can be, I don’t want to say objectionable, but it can have mature tones. Dynamo Pro Wrestling provides professional wrestling in the way many of us grew up on it. You can see men and women — whether it’s in singles or tag team competition — getting in the ring and competing.”

When it comes to in-ring product, the company also has local roots. Roberts said it concentrates on a mat-style format featured years ago on the local TV show “Wrestling at the Chase.” The program featured the wrestling of the St. Louis Wrestling Club, a company owned by well-known promoter Sam Muchnick. However, Dynamo realized younger fans sometimes want something different.

“When it comes to younger fans, we provide a number of different styles as well,” Roberts said. “We have a number of matches that fans come to today. We have triple threat matches and scramble matches and matches under lucha libre rules. It’s not just singles action; we have a tag team division, we also have a women’s division. At Dynamo Pro Wrestling events, we have a little something for everything.”

The company carries 25-40 wrestlers on its roster. Many call the St. Louis area home, but some travel from miles away — out of town and out of state — to appear on Dynamo cards. Some wrestlers consider the promotion as a springboard to bigger and better things. Grapplers who have appeared on the company’s cards have later engaged in tours of the United States and the world.

“One of the things that professional wrestlers have to be able to do is spend time on the road, time in the gym, and they have to watch their diets,” Roberts said. “Some people call this sports entertainment, but I still consider it to be pro wrestling. These people are professionals. They are competing in the ring several days a week, they are hopping into cars to travel hundreds, if not thousands of miles, to compete in promotions to get their name out there to the wrestling fan. Some people call Dynamo Pro Wrestling the minor leagues of professional wrestling. In professional baseball, you’ll start out in the rookie league and then work your way up to AA and AAA baseball. Wrestlers travel all over the country to learn different skills and learn how to interact with different crowds.”

The organization offers a professional wrestling school to aspiring wrestlers — Dynamo Pro Dojo. Local wrestler Savanna Stone graduated from the school, and within a year she appeared on WWE’s “Monday Night Raw.” Roberts mentions Dynamo Pro Wrestling Champion “Lights Out” Adrian Surge as someone wrestling fans need to watch. Surge is a graduate of Dynamo Pro Dojo and won the championship last year. “The King of Chaos” Ricky Cruz, Dynamo division I champion, has worked in the ring for years and has competed all over the world. Fan will be hearing more from him in the future, Roberts said.

Roberts has spent 32 years in the world of professional wrestling. He’s worked as a wrestler, referee, announcer, timekeeper, and soundman.

“I’ve been a part of everything in wrestling, and Dynamo Pro Wrestling is one of those places I can call home,” he said. “Like me, they focus on every piece of the puzzle to give wrestling fans the most for their money.”

Dynamo shows draw anywhere from 125-200 fans. However, there have been some that have drawn 400-500. The promotion usually runs 20-25 cards a year. Dynamo Pro Wrestling is a family-owned business. Jim Yount is the promoter and owner.

× Expand photo courtesy of Dynamo Pro Wrestling Savanna Stone tries to capture the Dynamo Pro Wrestling women’s championship from “The Empress of Evil” Rahne Victoria.

× Expand photo courtesy of Dynamo Pro Wrestling “The Heartthrob” Jaden tries to control C.J. Shine during their Gateway Harley-Davidson championship match.