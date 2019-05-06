Barbecue proceeds will help single-parent families facing cancer

Riverbend motorcycle clubs and supporters will show their barbecue skills in the fourth annual Fight Like Dottie competition Saturday, May 11, at the Alton Moose Lodge.

The competition and a motorcycle and car show will begin at noon on the parking lot of the Alton Moose Lodge, 526 E. Delmar Ave. in Godfrey behind the Target store.

Admission is $2 for adults and no charge for children 12 or younger. People are invited to sample the offerings prepared by each competitor. Winners are decided by popular vote.

Full plate dinners will be available for purchase, and there will be vendors offering other wares.

All proceeds will go directly to the Fight Like Dottie group, which helps one-parent households in which someone is fighting cancer. The group serves families in Madison County and beyond.

The group began in 2012, a year after friends put together a benefit for Dottie Wiley, a single mother of three diagnosed with stage four lung cancer.

“In the last year we’ve helped families pay bills, gotten them gift cards for things they needed and just helped any way we could,” group President Jenn Brown said.

Brown said the group does four to six benefits each year, and all money collected goes to the families.

