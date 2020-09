The Dream Center’s Bazaar of Dreams is taking place from 4-8 p.m. today (Friday) and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday at The Dream Center of Alton, 3401B Fosterburg Road. The indoor and outdoor sale will raise money for the center’s new program, KWIP (Kids with Incarcerated Parents).

The center has three other programs:

Adult re-entry

Restorative Juvenile Justice

Resources for Restoration coalition

For more information, visit https://www.thedreamcenterofalton.com/events-2.