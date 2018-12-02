× Expand photo courtesy Jay Lipe Jay Lipe of Something Bigger Than Yourself holds donated guitars that will be given to children this year. The annual benefit concert takes place from 2 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 8, at Roper’s Regal Beagle in Godfrey.

Jay Lipe is an accomplished bassist from Alton who many readers might know from the band The Peanut Butter Jam. He has also played with impressive headliners over the years. And while Lipe and his band enjoy their own brand of notoriety, it just might be Lipe’s big heart and passion for helping children and seniors that becomes the legacy he is best remembered by one day.

With his holiday charity efforts in their 11th year, Lipe continues heading up the organization he founded known as Something Bigger Than Yourself. This is the 10th year for the concert, set for 2 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 8, at Roper’s Regal Beagle, 3043 Godfrey Road in Godfrey. Admission is free, and a different band will perform every hour, Lipe said. Attendees are welcome to come and go at any time.

The scheduled lineup includes The Peanut Butter Jam, Menace and Mad Moe, Tree14, Age & Treachery, Krickett & the Grilled Avocados, Accidentally on Purpose, Agents of the Free, Unknown Evangelist, Alex Long, Matt Taul and The Graham Band.

Each year, the organization provides holiday dinners, gifts and gift cards, musical equipment as well as tutorials on how to use the instruments and equipment, and sports gear to less-fortunate children, in Alton and around the country.

Its benefactors: A special group of children and seniors who might otherwise not have much Christmas spirit if it weren’t for the efforts put forth by Lipe and ample supporters. This year, 14 children’s homes in 3 states will enjoy the fruits of the concert, as will several nursing homes.

In 2014, Lipe and his charity began providing flowers and chocolates to nursing homes through the Capitola Fund, named in honor of his late grandmother.

“We wanted our seniors to know that they too are remembered, important and loved,” he said.

“The time, effort and resources I personally give to this cause goes much beyond what is donated — 130 percent of everything SBTY receives goes back out to these kids and seniors,” Lipe said. “My dream ultimately would be to one day meet the right people who would take this on where it would become so big that it would be out of my hands, and I would just act as a consultant.”

“For the past 11 years, I have had no clue how I would pay for all the stuff that we have given to all these children living in these orphanages and homes throughout the Midwest during each holiday season,” Lipe said. “But ultimately, I just dig my boots in and trust in God to get this done, and every year I have seen miracles happen and hearts touched.”

Over the years, the organization has built music rooms in 13 children’s homes in 4 states. They have given numerous guitars, skateboards and sports equipment to terminally ill children all across the nation. The charity has also provided flowers and chocolates for people living in seven retirement homes in the Alton and Godfrey area.

“This year, our goal is to provide a music room for an all-girls home in Fredericktown, Mo., as well as to provide a dinner and sports equipment to them,” Lipe said. “As always, we will be taking the children at the Alton Catholic Children’s Home out to dinner as well as giving each child a gift card to Walmart so they each can get themselves whatever they want.”

This year’s concert will honor Lipe’s first cousin, James Michael Elliott, known as “Jimbo” to family and friends. Elliott, 45, passed away earlier this year and was dedicated to supporting Lipe’s efforts to make a difference in the lives of these children.

“We are all just people coming together to help others,” Lipe added. “We provide a homefelt, good atmosphere where everyone comes together in whatever way they can to make a difference. Supporters can come out to the Dec. 8 concert and donate money, instruments or sporting equipment while enjoying some of the great food at Roper’s and some great music. But if they can’t come, they can still donate. And if it’s not resources, it can be prayers. We need them, too.”

Donations can be made before or during the event but can also continue afterward. Lipe said he will coordinate with anyone who wants to donate and “make it happen.” Readers can call Lipe at (618) 567-6785, email jaybrooklipe@live.com or visit the website. But the quickest way to contact the charity, according to Lipe, is through its Facebook page.

“I wish everyone this year a great Christmas holiday filled will joy,” he said. “I really do appreciate all my friends, family, and the Facebook community that have reached out to help with the concerts, dinners, and gifts given. Truly, generosity is alive and well. Always remember, in this life, try to be a part of something bigger than yourself. It is everyone’s calling.”

For more information, call (618) 567-6785 or email jaybrooklipe@live.com.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter