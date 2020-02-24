Beer festival to help celebrate anniversary of The Old Bakery Beer Company

The only certified organic brewery in the St. Louis area, The Old Bakery Beer Company, is getting ready to celebrate its fifth birthday this March. The organic craft brewery and restaurant is in downtown Alton and its beer is distributed throughout Missouri and Central/Southern Illinois.

Saturday, March 14, marks five years to the day since the grand opening of the Alton brewery. To celebrate, they will be releasing their 5th Anniversary Beer – a Buffalo Trace Barrel-Aged Imperial Stout with MoMo Coffee. Additional variants of the beer will be available at the brewery for a limited time; all versions of the beer will be draft-only.

To continue the anniversary celebration, The Old Bakery Beer Company has partnered with the Piasa Palisades Chapter of the Sierra Club for the Buzz’d Beer Festival from 1-5 p.m. Sunday, March 22. Tickets are $30 in advance or $35 day of and include a commemorative glass, tastings from about 25 local breweries, cidermakers and distilleries, and a general good time. Live music will be provided by River Kittens, and there will be food available for purchase. The festival focuses on beers that include insect-pollinated ingredients, such as fruit, flowers, and honey as part of an effort to educate and bring attention to the necessity and plight of pollinators. The Piasa Palisades chapter of the Sierra Club will be on site providing education and interactive opportunities related to pollinators and will be receiving a portion of the ticket sales.

Participating beverage samplers include 4 Hands Brewing Company, 4204 Main Street Brewing Company, Ace Premium Craft Cider, Brick River Cider, Earthbound Beer, Friendship Brewing Company, Hopskeller Brewing Company, The Modern Brewery, MoMo Coffee, Moon Drops + Wellness, Narrow Gauge Brewing Company, O’Fallon Brewery, Old Herald Brewery and Distillery, Recess Brewing, Rockwell Beer Company, Route 51 Brewing Company, Schlafly Beer, Silver Tree Spirits, Six Mile Bridge Beer, Stumpy’s Spirits, The Hop Brewery, Third Wheel Brewing, Two Plumbers Brewery + Arcade, Urban Chestnut Brewing Company, White Rooster Farmhouse Brewing Company, and of course The Old Bakery Beer Company.

Tickets are available at https://buzzbuzzbees.eventbrite.com/

