Beet Box coming to Wood River

× Expand Smiling from the Beet Box Mobile Farmers Market are (from left) SIUE senior Sophia Bodenbach, Goshen Market Manager Tara Eberlin Pohlman, and Goshen Market Foundation President and SIUE Associate Professor Jessica Despain.

To increase access to underserved residents for fresh local produce, State Sen. Rachelle Crowe (D-Glen Carbon) is announcing the Goshen Market Foundation’s Beet Box will be in Wood River at Operation Blessing on Tuesday morning.

“This incredible traveling market makes its way throughout the Metro East on a weekly basis, but residents in Wood River don’t usually get a chance to take advantage of its fresh produce and other educational benefits,” Crowe said. “I wanted to make sure the Beet Box could be accessible to a different portion of my district.”

The Goshen Market started the program in August 2018, and the mobile farmers market is stocked with affordably priced local produce.

Like all of the Goshen Market’s projects, the Beet Box accepts Illinois SNAP and Link benefits by using double value coupons for these programs. This enables users to double the amount of fresh fruits and vegetables they can purchase.

The Beet Box will be open from 10 a.m. until noon Tuesday, Aug. 20, at Operation Blessing, 18 E. Lorena Ave. in Wood River.

