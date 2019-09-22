Benjamin Godfrey trail traces a historic path

× Expand photo by Frank Prager John Meehan, in character as Benjamin Godfrey, addresses the crowd at the dedication.

As though the influence of his resounding legacy could literally hold the weather at bay, the predicted rain held off until after the conclusion of the dedication Saturday, Sept. 21, of the Benjamin Godfrey Legacy Trail.

A ceremony at the Benjamin Godfrey Memorial Chapel on the campus of Lewis and Clark Community College recognized Godfrey’s vision and contributions to the area. It formally dedicated the opening of the trail and placed the ongoing promotion and stewardship of the new tourist attraction in the hands of the Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau.

The trail is the culmination of the efforts of the 21-member Heritage Committee, chaired by Zeke Jabusch. Jabusch heads up the North Alton Godfrey Business Council. The council partnered with the East End Improvement Association in the creation and completion of the project. The committee included members of other local organizations, including the Godfrey Women’s Club, the Monticello Foundation, the Alton Community Service League, the East End Improvement Association and the Ninian Edwards Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.

The project began four years ago for the purpose of enhancing awareness of Benjamin Godfrey’s important and numerous contributions to the area’s legacy, to preserve his scholarship and vision for future generations and to add a significant tourism piece to the region’s historical mix.

The trail consists of a brochure with a map and information about historic sites related to Benjamin Godfrey. A phone app will also provide tourists additional information at each site. Information about the brochure and app, as well as historical information about the trail are available from the Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau in Alton and online at visitalton.com\godfreylegacytrail.

A curriculum related to the trail for third- and fourth-grade students includes a children’s book illustrating the story of Godfrey’s life. Local authors and seven students of Lisa Browning-Needham’s Alton High School 2016-2017 Graphics Communications classes created the book.

The Alton sites on the historical trail are the St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, the Godfrey-Gilman warehouse, the Alton & Sangamon Freight Station and the Plank Road. Sites in Godfrey are the Godfrey Mansion, the Monticello Female Seminary, Benjamin Godfrey Chapel and Godfrey Cemetery (Godfrey’s final resting place.)

The dedication ceremony was moderated by Jabusch, who provided opening comments as well as introductory remarks for each speaker. The Alton High School R.O.T.C. color guard conducted the flag ceremonies and Rev. Cynthia A. Sever, rector of the Episcopal Parish of Alton, delivered the opening prayer.

Speakers included John Meehan in the persona of Benjamin Godfrey; Linda Chapman, vice president of Academic Affairs at L&C; Bonnie Norman, member of the board of directors of Monticello College; Dale Chapman, president of L&C; and Ann Badasch, immediate past president of the Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau.

Meehan, in character as Godfrey, observed that the ground the college resides on still stands as hallowed.

“Education is so important,” he said. “Through education, the visions of people become reality.”

Benjamin Godfrey established Monticello Female Seminary in 1838. The site is the current location of Lewis and Clark Community College. Buildings from that original seminary remain as icons of the campus.

Linda Chapman spoke of the powerful effect women have had over the course of history and the importance of Monticello Female Seminary when it opened as an all-female school.

“We are here to commemorate the achievements of Benjamin Godfrey in women’s education,” she said.

She noted Godfrey conceived the idea of the school, raised the necessary funds and attracted the people who shaped its future.

Norman noted she was part of the first class that graduated at Hathaway Hall on the campus 55 years ago and that Sen. Everett Dirksen was the commencement speaker. She noted Godfrey’s famous quote, “When you educate a man, you educate an individual. When you educate a woman, you educate a family.” She said that statement remains true in many respects today.

Dale Chapman outlined the remarkable timeline on which the college was established, noting it was only 32 years after the Lewis and Clark expedition.

“Our students literally walk through history every day,” he said.

He went on to highlight how construction on campus in recent decades has maintained the historic context of the original institution.

Benjamin Godfrey was a world traveler who established numerous successful enterprises, was witness to historic events and founded the village of Godfrey. Born in Massachusetts, his adventurous spirit compelled him to run away from home at the age of nine. He crossed the ocean and lived in Ireland for nine years, working on ships there and eventually commanding his own.

The War of 1812 motivated him to return to the United States, where he studied navigation and worked on merchant ships during the war. He came to the local area in the 1830s and partnered with W.S. Gilman to establish a successful warehousing business. The warehouse of Godfrey & Gilman gained fame in 1837 when it became the site of the murder of Elijah Parish Lovejoy.

Godfrey eventually accumulated 4,000 acres of land over much of what is the current village of Godfrey. One of his most significant activities was founding Monticello Female Seminary. The 215-acre campus was the first female seminary in the pioneer west and operated until 1971. Its buildings are now part of the L&C campus.

Badasch stated that the Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau welcomed the opportunity to accept the legacy trail as part of the bureau’s new inventory.

“Tourists are always looking for something new to do or see,” she said. “Everything we can add to that inventory is an all-important part of that tourism.”

The event concluded with the retirement of the colors followed by a social reception for attendees.

× Expand photo by Frank Prager The Alton High School R.O.T.C. Color Guard conducts flag ceremonies.

× Expand photo by Frank Prager Linda Chapman spoke of the influence of women in local history. Dale Chapman, another of the event’s featured speakers, looks on.