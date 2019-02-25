Bethalto’s Paul Shetley to give Civil War presentation

Paul Shetley rides as a soldier in the Illinois Ninth Volunteer Infantry in a re-enactment of the Civil War’s Battle of Gettysburg.

The Madison County Historical Society will present a program by Paul Shetley, 5,000 Miles through History: The Ninth Illinois Volunteer Infantry Regiment in the Civil War, at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 7, in the fellowship hall of Immanuel United Methodist Church, 800 N. Main St. in Edwardsville.

The presentation chronicles the Ninth Illinois Volunteer Infantry Regiment from April 1861 through July 1865. Shetley will use maps, photographs, videos, and reproductions of Civil War period weapons and equipment to provide a window into the life of these Illinois soldiers.

In the early years of the war, men of the Illinois Ninth were primarily German immigrants from Madison, Montgomery and St. Clair counties. Shetley will follow the men of the Ninth as they were recruited in their hometowns, mustered into the army, and through life as they campaigned with Generals Grant and Sherman. The Ninth was a gallant regiment that fought in the important battles at Fort Donelson, Shiloh and Corinth, where they suffered appalling casualties. In March 1863, they became Ninth Illinois Mounted Infantry, subsequently riding vanguard for General Sherman’s Army through Georgia and the Carolinas. They also participated in the Grand Review in Washington, D.C., as part of Sherman’s Army of the Tennessee. The men of the Ninth returned home in July 1865 after an epic journey, mostly through hostile territory, of more than 5,000 miles.

Paul Shetley is the retired director of the Environmental Resources Training Center in the School of Engineering at SIUE. He has more than 35 years of experience as a water quality professional. He is a resident of Bethalto and is chair of the Foster Township Historical Museum Committee. His interest in the American Civil War began when, as a very young boy, he visited the Shiloh Battlefield with his parents. He has been active in a re-enactment group representing the Ninth for more than 20 years and has been researching the regiment for the past decade.

Programs in the MCHS Speakers Series are free and open to the public. Regular hours at the Madison County Archival Library are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday to Friday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday. The Madison County Historical Museum is closed for renovations. For more information, call (618) 656-1294.

