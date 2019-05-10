Bethalto native assumes command of Navy combat ship

Davenport

Bethalto native Cmdr. James Davenport assumed command of the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Coronado (LCS 4) during a change of command May 3 at Vigor Shipyard in Portland, Ore.

Coronado, the third ship of the U.S. Navy to be named after Coronado, Calif., is homeported in San Diego but is currently located at Vigor Industries Shipyard in Portland conducting an industrial maintenance availability.

Davenport assumed command of the ship from Cmdr. Lawrence Repass.

Davenport, who recently served as chief staff officer at Commander, Littoral Combat Ship Squadron (COMLCSRON) ONE, said he was honored to assume command of such a dedicated crew and to complete her scheduled maintenance and return the ship to the fleet ready for tasking.

“I look forward to leading such a tremendous crew,” Davenport said. “Coronado and her sailors are known as standard bearers of excellence across the LCS community.”

Along with USS Freedom (LCS 1), USS Independence (LCS 2), and USS Fort Worth (LCS 3), Coronado currently serves as a test ship, conducting research and development, helping to bring cutting-edge technology and new capabilities to the warfighter.

Unlike traditional LCS, research and development testing ships are manned by single permanent crews and do not rotate on and off the ship. The ships are still deployable assets and must maintain all required certifications.

LCS vessels are high-speed, agile, shallow draft, mission-focused surface combatants designed for operations in the littoral environment, yet fully capable of open ocean operations. As part of the surface fleet, LCS has the ability to counter and outpace evolving threats independently or within a network of surface combatants. Paired with advanced warfighting capabilities, LCS provides a broad set of emerging capabilities as well as a diverse set of options to fleet commanders across the entire spectrum of naval operations.

