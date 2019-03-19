Bethalto ranks 29th in state for safety

Bethalto Village

Bethalto ranked No. 29 in SafeWise's annual 50 Safest Cities in Illinois report.

To identify the 50 Safest Cities in Illinois, SafeWise reviewed the most recent FBI crime report statistics from 2017 and census population data. Cities that fell below identified population thresholds or that failed to submit a complete crime report to the FBI were excluded from the ranking system.

The evaluation is based on the number of reported violent crimes (aggravated assault, murder, rape, and robbery) in each city. If there was a tie, they also factored in the number of property crimes (burglary, arson, larceny-theft, and motor vehicle theft). To level the playing field, they calculated the rate of crimes per 1,000 people in each city. This makes it easier to directly compare the likelihood of these crimes occurring in cities with vastly different populations.

For the first time, SafeWise has also released its State of Safety in the US report. The report examines the attitudes and concerns of 5,000 US residents about safety across six categories — from concerns about violent and property crime to environmental and workplace safety.

