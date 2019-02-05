Bethalto store leads nation in charitable fundraising

Ace Hardware of Bethalto helped generate about $34,727 last year for St. Louis Children’s Hospital and SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital, member hospitals of Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals of Greater St. Louis.

Throughout the year, the store participated in Ace Bucket Day, round-up, item of the month promotions, candy sales, barbecues, and other fundraisers. With customers, vendors and other community supports, the store raised $24,727. The total raised by the store made it the No. 1 single-store fundraiser for Ace nationwide. Duracell Battery awarded store owner Gary Johnson an additional $10,000 for being the top single-store retailer. All funds remained local, benefiting the two children’s hospitals.

“At Ace Hardware, we’re committed to being the helpful place, and part of that is our commitment to giving back to the community we serve. We are locally owned and locally giving back,” Johnson said. “Ace Hardware employees and customers went above and beyond — raising more funds for programs and services insurance does not cover, vital equipment, and major hospital renovations — which helps create more miracles for sick children in our neighborhoods.”

Ace Hardware has already starting fundraising for 2019. It will host Ace Bucket Day from Aug. 2-4. Customers can buy a bucket for $5 (proceeds benefit Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals of Greater St. Louis) and receive 20 percent off items in the bucket. Stores will also continue Round Up for Kids campaign, where customers can round up their change to the nearest dollar.

