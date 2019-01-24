Bethalto student found deceased at residence hall

× Expand TheaDesign theaphotography - stock.adobe.co Crime scene Police line do not cross tape and blurred law enforcement and forensic background

The University of Missouri Police Department is investigating the death of a 19-year-old student from Bethalto who was found unresponsive Tuesday, Jan. 22, in his residence hall room.

At about 2:30 p.m., MU police officers responded to a call from Mark Twain Hall to assist medical personnel with an unconscious male who was not breathing. Officers arrived to find Boston Perry, a junior from Bethalto, unresponsive in his room. Attempts to resuscitate Perry were not successful. He was pronounced dead at the scene; the cause of death has not been determined.

“As a father myself, I can only express my deepest condolences to Boston’s parents and family,” said Gary Ward, vice chancellor for operations. “Our thoughts are with them, his friends and classmates during this difficult time.”

Counseling has been provided to students and others who knew Perry, who was majoring in information technologies in the College of Engineering.

The university police department did not immediately respond to an email about the investigation on Thursday.

