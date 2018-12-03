Bethalto student named to Who’s Who list

Gowin

Murray State University student MaryAlice Gowin of Bethalto has been selected to the year’s edition of Who’s Who Among Students in American Universities and Colleges.

Campus nominating committees and editors of the directory chose students based on their academic achievement, service to the community, leadership in extracurricular activities, and potential for continued success.

This exclusive honor is conferred by more than 1,000 schools in all 50 states and the District of Columbia and is symbolized by the presentation of an award certificate. Outstanding students have been honored in the directory since it was first published in 1934.

Gowin, the daughter of Fred and Wendy Gowin, is majoring in elementary education.

She is involved in Alpha Delta Pi sorority, Alpha Upsilon Alpha Literacy Honor Society, Kappa Delta Pi, Kentucky Education Association Student Program, Omicron Delta Kappa Leadership Honor Society, and Order of Omega at Murray State University.

