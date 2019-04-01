Bethalto student wins award for research on painter

Rising senior Sarah Fields won the University of Alabama College of Arts and Sciences’ 2019 Asian Studies Essay Award for her research on the Italian Jesuit painter Giuseppe Castiglione, who served as a court painter during the Qing dynasty in China in the 18th century. Fields researched and wrote the paper, “Lang Shining: The Italian Jesuit and Chinese Court Painter,” under the guidance of Dr. Doris Sung in Survey of Asian Art.

Fields, who hails from Bethalto, is a studio art major with a double minor in advertising and art history. After she graduates in May 2020, she said she plans to look for positions as an art director or creative director at an advertising agency.

“While I don’t plan on continuing my formal studies of art history, I love visiting museums and looking at pieces with context, so I hope to continue learning the subject,” Fields said.

The Asian Studies program provides an interdisciplinary opportunity for study and research focused on the variety of cultural regions of Asia, particularly South Asia and East Asia. The program incorporates faculty and courses in a range of areas, including anthropology, art history, Asian languages, history, literature, political science, and religious studies.

