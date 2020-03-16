Bethalto taking precautions at village facilities

Bethalto Village

The village of Bethalto released the following statement about its response to the coronavirus pandemic:

The village of Bethalto is committed to assisting our residents throughout this unprecedented time in our lives. With mounting safety mandates from government, we are each challenged to focus on the safety and well-being of our families, co-workers, neighbors and friends. While we may not agree on some of the measures being required of us, we need to consider that the restrictions that we face are for the protection of those around us and those that we go home to each day. Our ability to avoid exposure protects many more people than just ourselves. With the recent escalation of national prevention efforts related to COVID-19, and in order to protect people and minimize the spread of disease in our community, the village of Bethalto has initiated the following actions to remain in effect until the COVID-19 threat is diminished.

Police and fire departments have coordinated the implementation of response plans to suspected cases of COVID-19.

Voting polls will still be open tomorrow (March 17). We have had facilities disinfected over the weekend.

The seniors van will be limited to medical appointments and grocery store trips. Other non-essential trips will not be provided.

The Public Works lobby will be closed to the public. People desiring to drop off payments can use either the night deposit or the drive-up window. Zoning customers can call the zoning administrator to arrange off-site meetings if necessary. All Public Works office staff will be performing their normal job functions.

Village administration offices will be closed to the public. Our staff will be here our regular hours and will conduct village business via telephone or email.

All public meeting rooms owned by the village will be closed. Refunds will be made for all canceled events.

Sporting events at village facilities are canceled.

Public meetings hosted by the village will be canceled through March 30.

State- and county-mandated actions

The Illinois Gaming Board has suspended all video gaming operations at all licensed video gaming establishments effective 9 p.m. Monday, March 16, through Monday, March 30.

All bars and restaurants in the state of Illinois will be closed to the public, beginning at close of business Monday, March 16, through Monday, March 30. Package liquor is not included in this order, and restaurants may operate delivery, drive-through, or curbside service.

Even though schools are closed, child care facilities (home and center-based) may remain open. This is a decision to be made by the child care operator.

Last week, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker mandated that all events of 1,000 or more people be canceled or postponed for 30 days. The state is also encouraging community events of 250 people or more to be canceled or postponed until May.

