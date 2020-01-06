Bethalto teacher named MVP for KIDS program

× Expand CherriesJD Getty Images/iStockphoto school

The Illinois State Board of Education has recognized Julie Frank, a kindergarten teacher in the Bethalto School District 8 in Bethalto, for her leadership in implementing the Kindergarten Individual Development Survey. Frank was among five inaugural KIDS MVPs at the third annual Mastering KIDS Summit on Dec. 13 in Normal.

Frank created and shared developmentally appropriate activities aligned to grade level standards and presented to faculty and staff.

Kindergarten teachers use KIDS to observe and collect evidence about each child’s math, literacy, and social-emotional skills at the beginning of kindergarten to better support them during the year. In addition to helping students and families support kindergarten students inside and outside of the classroom, KIDS provides data on where additional resources for high-quality early learning programs are needed.

The fall 2018 KIDS report showed only 26 percent of students entered kindergarten with the math, literacy, and social-emotional learning skills expected for children at that age. Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s fiscal year 2020 budget increased early childhood funding by $50 million to a total of $543,738,100 — the largest appropriation for early childhood in Illinois history. ISBE will make its FY 2021 budget recommendation to the Governor and General Assembly in January.

“The KIDS MVPs show what’s possible through the KIDS tool. I am so impressed with their leadership in using KIDS to transform instruction in the classroom and better support bilingual students and students with disabilities,” State Superintendent of Education Dr. Carmen I. Ayala said. “The early years of a child’s life are some of the most important to lifelong success. I congratulate and deeply appreciate each of the KIDS MVPs for their work in supporting our youngest learners.”

The KIDS MVPs have embraced KIDS as a tool to better understand what kindergarten students need at their age, such as developmentally appropriate play-based instruction.

The Mastering KIDS Summit brought together 350 educators on Dec. 13 to share best practices in using the KIDS tool and in transitioning to play-based learning. Each KIDS MVP received a $100 DonorsChoose gift card.

Kindergarten teachers completed the third statewide implementation of KIDS this past fall. ISBE will release the fall 2019 data in spring 2020. Learn more at isbe.net/kids.

