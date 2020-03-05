Bethalto woman, 22, dies in Great River Road crash

× Expand crash

A 22-year-old Bethalto woman died and two others suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash Wednesday night on the Great River Road, Illinois State Police said.

Police say a 2003 Ford Taurus was traveling west at 11:09 p.m. on Illinois 100, about 2 miles east of Grafton, when it left the road, hit a river bluff and overturned multiple times. All three occupants were ejected. The location of the occupants within the vehicle is still under investigation.

Two men ages 18 and 20, from Bethalto and Godfrey, were airlifted to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The Illinois State Police Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit and Zone 6 Investigations are continuing the investigation. The occupants’ identities are being withheld until next of kin notifications can be made.