Bethalto woman holding her own in modeling contest

× Expand Ariel Foster

Ariel Foster, 28, of Bethalto, is holding steady in the quarterfinals of a competition to become the next Maxim Magazine cover girl.

Foster, who has beat out thousands of women across the country so far, has fluctuated between first and second place for the past eight days. Unlike previous rounds in the competition, Foster must take first place to advance to the semifinals. Voting for this round will end at 10 p.m. Thursday, July 16.

The Maxim Magazine cover girl contest is also a fundraising event for Jared Allen’s Home for Wounded Warriors. Through her social sharing and awareness of the competition, Foster has helped to raise more than $1,000 for wounded warriors.

Foster is salesperson for Vallow Floor Coverings in Edwardsville and spends most of her free time drag racing at Gateway International Raceway and caring for senior dogs. She has adopted several senior dogs from local shelters to give them a comfortable end-of-life experience. If she wins, she plans to put a down payment on a house, as well as make a sizable donation to a local animal shelter.

A $25,000 cash grand prize, along with a lavish photoshoot with Maxim photographer Gilles Bensimon, a cover feature and a multi-page spread will be awarded to the winner on Aug. 13.

Vote at https://maximcovergirl.com/2020/ariel-foster.