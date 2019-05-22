Bethany Lane railroad crossing to close Friday night

Godfrey’s Public Safety Administrator Chris Sichra is advising local residents and motorists to plan for temporary detours from 8 p.m. Friday until 6 a.m. Saturday, when Union Pacific Railroad will temporarily close the Bethany Lane railroad crossing access to local traffic for routine maintenance and repair work.

First responder agencies have been notified of the temporary closure. Residents and motorists should plan ahead to consider alternate routes to navigate the affected area during the shutdown.

