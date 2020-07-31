Beverly Farm Board of Directors announces interim executive director

Beverly Farm logo

The Board of Directors of Beverly Farm Foundation announced Sandra Ferris will serve as the interim executive director.

Ferris has devoted her professional life to nonprofit management, including the last 14 years at Beverly Farm, where she has excelled in various capacities. This important appointment acknowledges her expertise, her reputation among her peers and the board, and her commitment to support and promote Beverly Farm Foundation.

“We are confident she will provide strong leadership during this time of transition,” a Beverly Farm press release states. “Our commitment is to maintain our high standards during the transition, and to continue to offer Beverly Farm Foundation a promising future for our residents and employees. A search to recruit a permanent executive director will begin in the near future.”

