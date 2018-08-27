Beverly Farm Foundation to host fundraiser for Godfrey Fire Protection District

Godfrey Fire Protection District

GODFREY | A fundraiser to help the entire community is set for 11 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 29, at The Shoppes at Beverly Farm.

Godfrey Fire Protection District is raising funds for a new fire engine and Beverly Farm wants to be the first in line to help them achieve their goal. GFPD is an enormous asset for the residents and staff members at Beverly Farm.

“Our Beverly Farm community makes up a portion of the Godfrey Fire District, and their hard work and dedication to our organization is truly appreciated,” a Beverly Farm press release states. “GFPD will have trucks to explore and Beverly Farm will be selling items from our Busy Bee Bakery, as well as selling a sloppy joe lunch. All proceeds from this event will go toward the purchase of a much-needed fire engine.”

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter