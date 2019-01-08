Beverly Farm hires executive director, chief financial officer

Huelskamp and Keith

The Board of Directors of Beverly Farm Foundation on Jan. 8 named John Huelskamp executive director.

Huelskamp is an accomplished nonprofit executive with more than 20 years leadership experience in long-term care geriatric and intellectual-developmental disability social service settings. For the past seven years, Huelskamp has served as executive director for Community Link, a nonprofit organization in Breese, Ill., which provides support to approximately 500 children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities on an annual basis. Prior to Community Link, he served nine years as a licensed Illinois nursing home administrator at Freeburg Care Center. He has also worked as an administrator at Breese Nursing Home and Rosewood Care Center in Edwardsville. Following high school, he served a four-year enlistment in the Marine Corps.

Beverly Farm also welcomes Eric Keith as chief financial officer. He is a lifelong Madison County resident and graduated from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville with a bachelor of science in accountancy. He has spent his career in the Riverbend, first as a certified public accountant with Scheffel Boyle for nine years and then as controller and chief financial officer of Liberty Bank for the past eight years.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter