Beverly Farm planning its first walk-run fundraiser

Beverly Farm will host its inaugural Fun Run on Saturday, April 6, and open up its 200-acre campus to the community for a 5K or 1-mile run and walk.

Proceeds will benefit individuals who reside at Beverly Farm Foundation.

Event information

Race time: 8 a.m., packet pickup at 7 a.m.

Cost: Adults, $25; children (17 and younger), $20

Registration due by March 20 for a long-sleeve t-shirt

Register at beverlyfarm.org

For more information, contact Taylor Justice at tjustice@beverlyfarm.org or (618) 466-0367, ext. 649.

Beverly Farm was founded in 1897 by Dr. William H.C. Smith and his wife, Elizabeth to establish a caring home, socialization, proper medical care, healthy diet, physical exercise, education, recreation and meaningful work for people living with developmental disabilities. Today it is a planned community that looks and feels like a neighborhood. There are homes; a recreation center with a pool; an equestrian center; medical services; therapies, and more. Nearly 400 individuals who live with intellectual or developmental disabilities call Beverly Farm home. Beverly Farm also manages an onsite thrift shop and coffee shop, and community members are encouraged to visit and make use of these amenities.