Beverly Farm to cut ribbon on renovated resale and coffee shops

The RiverBend Growth Association will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the grand reopening of The Shoppes at Beverly Farm from 10-11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 28. Everyone is invited to attend. Free Busy Bee Bakery samples will be available.

The Shoppes at Beverly Farm were renovated with the assistance of Gary Scott Construction of Jerseyville, which provided general contracting services. Open to the public, as well as residents and staff of Beverly Farm, The Shoppes consist of the Resale Shoppe and Coffee Shoppe.

“Our Resale Shoppe provides not only for the folks who call Beverly Farm home, but for the entire area, as well, thanks to year-round donations,” Business Operations Director Sandy Ferris said. “Women’s, men’s, and children’s clothing, shoes, books, toys, and more are all available. Come by and browse often. We restock daily as new items arrive.

“Our Coffee Shoppe offers an array of beverages from locally packaged coffees, to fountain soda, and some delicious baked goods from our Busy Bee Bakery, as well as select items from Duke Bakery,” Ferris said. “With our drive-through window, it’s quick and easy to stop and get a coffee, juice, soft drink or snack and be on your way.”

The Shoppes at Beverly Farm at 6133 Humbert Road in Godfrey, at the front of the Beverly Farms campus. The Shoppes are open 6 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and closed Sunday.

