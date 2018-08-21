Bicentennial celebration planned at Cahokia Mounds

Great Rivers and Routes

COLLINSVILLE | Celebrate Illinois’ 200th birthday with a Bicentennial Birthday Party complete with cake and other treats from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday at Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site, 30 Ramey St.

Chicago-based Illinois Made makers Eli’s Cheesecake and Kruta Bakery of Collinsville will provide Eli’s cheesecake, birthday cake and cookies for guests at the party hosted by the Great Rivers and Routes Tourism Bureau (formerly known as the Alton Regional Convention and Visitors Bureau). Cahokia Mounds is one of seven sites statewide celebrating with birthday cake in honor of Illinois’ Constitution Day on Aug. 26.

“We want everyone to stop by Cahokia Mounds and help us celebrate Illinois’ 200th on Illinois Constitution Day and enjoy some great, locally created cake and cookies,” said Brett Stawar, president and CEO of the Great Rivers and Routes Tourism Bureau. “This event helps us celebrate the growth of Illinois. But it also is another way to highlight the great Illinois Makers, and that includes Kruta Bakery in Collinsville.”

Other participating cities in the Birthday Cake Celebration include Champaign, Peoria, Quad Cities, Rockford, Springfield and the DuQuoin State Fair in Southern Illinois.

“What better way to celebrate the past 200 years of amazing in Illinois than enjoying a Chicago classic treat at some of the state’s most beloved historical sites,” said Cory Jobe, director of the Illinois Office of Tourism. “The Bicentennial Birthday Cake celebrations are a testament to the authentic Illinois experience loved by locals and visitors alike.”

On Dec. 3, 1818, Illinois became the 21st state in the United States. The Illinois Bicentennial is a yearlong celebration of the state’s 200th year.

