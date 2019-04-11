Big Truck Day returns to Godfrey

× Expand Photo by Eric Stauffer (From left) Kevin Harris and Sophie Link test a truck’s air horn.

Godfrey’s Glazebrook Park will once again be the site for Big Truck Day from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 8.

The village’s Parks and Recreation Department welcomes schools and daycares to a free field trip. Children will get a chance to climb on, climb in, or explore a big truck. Groups of 20 or more are asked to make reservations at (618) 466-1483.

“Big Truck Day is an excellent opportunity for a nice class field trip and picnic lunch at the park with the children,” Director of Parks and Recreation Todd Strubhart wrote in an email.

Companies that want to display their trucks are asked to call (618) 466-1483.

